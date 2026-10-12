Two youths killed as bike crashes into lorry on Maduravoyal bypass

The deceased were identified as Yukesh Kumar, a storekeeper at an IT company in Ambattur, and his friend Sathyabharathi. Both were residents of Tiruverkadu.

Police said the incident occurred around 9.50 pm near the stretch leading towards Tambaram, close to MGR University.

The duo was riding towards Tambaram without helmets when their motorcycle rammed into the rear of a lorry transporting iron sheets.