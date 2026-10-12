Two youths killed as bike crashes into lorry on Maduravoyal bypass

CHENNAI: In a fatal late-night accident, two 23-year-old friends died after their two-wheeler collided with a lorry on the Maduravoyal bypass service road on Saturday (October 10).
The deceased were identified as Yukesh Kumar, a storekeeper at an IT company in Ambattur, and his friend Sathyabharathi. Both were residents of Tiruverkadu.
Police said the incident occurred around 9.50 pm near the stretch leading towards Tambaram, close to MGR University.
The duo was riding towards Tambaram without helmets when their motorcycle rammed into the rear of a lorry transporting iron sheets.
The impact threw both riders onto the road. They sustained grievous head injuries and died at the scene before help could arrive.
The lorry was being driven by Karthik (25) of hailing from Arcot, who was moving a consignment of iron sheets from Mannadi to Sriperumbudur.
On receiving information, the Maduravoyal traffic police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital for postmortem.
Police said there were no CCTV cameras installed at the accident site.
The lorry driver has been detained and is being questioned. A case has been registered and further investigation is under way.