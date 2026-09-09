Two youth missing after drowning off Besant Nagar beach

The annual festival of the Annai Velankanni Matha Church is being celebrated in Besant Nagar, with the main chariot procession held on Monday. Thousands of devotees from Chennai and surrounding areas had gathered to witness the chariot festival.

Among them were Tamilselvan (22) and Manipalan (27) of Pudupet. After the procession ended late at night, the duo slept on the Elliot's Beach. On Tuesday morning, they entered the sea for a swim.