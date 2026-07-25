Two years after life-saving transplant, survivor meets stem cell donor

A native of Nagercoil working in Chennai, Samnu was diagnosed with aplastic anaemia, a rare and life-threatening blood disorder in which the bone marrow fails to produce adequate red and white blood cells and platelets.

He initially suffered from persistent fever and other symptoms and underwent treatment at several hospitals without improvement. He was later admitted to the Department of Haematology at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, where doctors confirmed the diagnosis after detailed investigations.

Doctors told the family that a stem cell (bone marrow) transplant was the only curative treatment. However, none of his family members was a suitable donor, leaving him with limited chances of survival. After an 18-month search, doctors found a perfect match in Paritosh, a resident of New Delhi who had voluntarily registered as a stem cell donor with DKMS Foundation India, an NGO that supports patients with blood cancers and other serious blood disorders, including thalassaemia and aplastic anaemia.