Two years after life-saving transplant, survivor meets stem cell donor

CHENNAI: An emotional reunion took place in the city on Tuesday when Samnu John (40), met the man whose stem cell donation saved his life two years ago.
A native of Nagercoil working in Chennai, Samnu was diagnosed with aplastic anaemia, a rare and life-threatening blood disorder in which the bone marrow fails to produce adequate red and white blood cells and platelets.
He initially suffered from persistent fever and other symptoms and underwent treatment at several hospitals without improvement. He was later admitted to the Department of Haematology at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, where doctors confirmed the diagnosis after detailed investigations.
Doctors told the family that a stem cell (bone marrow) transplant was the only curative treatment. However, none of his family members was a suitable donor, leaving him with limited chances of survival. After an 18-month search, doctors found a perfect match in Paritosh, a resident of New Delhi who had voluntarily registered as a stem cell donor with DKMS Foundation India, an NGO that supports patients with blood cancers and other serious blood disorders, including thalassaemia and aplastic anaemia.
Through the donor registry, Paritosh donated his stem cells, enabling doctors to perform a successful transplant. Having made a full recovery, Samnu met Paritosh for the first time at the reunion. “He gave me a second life,” said Samnu said. “Because of his decision to register as a donor, I am alive today.”
Paritosh smiled ad piped in: “Registering as a stem cell donor was an easy decision. Knowing that it could help someone survive makes it one of the most meaningful things I have ever done.”
Dr Aruna Rajendran, assistant professor, Department of Haematology, Madras Medical College, pointed out that awareness about stem cell donation remains low in India and urged healthy individuals below the age of 40 to register as donors. “Aplastic anaemia is often more challenging to treat than many cancers. Bone marrow transplantation remains the only curative option for eligible patients. Treatment is covered under the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’'s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme,” she explained.
Patrick Paul, chairman, DKMS Foundation India, and other officials also attended the event.