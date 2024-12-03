Two workers killed as slab collapses in under construction site in Tambaram

CHENNAI: Two workers lost their lives when a ceiling slab collapsed during construction work at a multi-storey residential building, near Tambaram on Monday.

The incident occurred at a private construction site in the IOB Colony, Selaiyur, East Tambaram where workers were engaged in construction activities.

The deceased, Kanagaraj (47) from Ramanathapuram and Suru (27) from Odisha, were both critically injured when the slab fell, and despite being rushed to the hospital, both succumbed to their injuries.

On the evening of the incident, both workers were engaged in the task of removing centering plates from the third floor of the building.

Unexpectedly, the ceiling slab collapsed, and both Kanagaraj and Suru fell from the third floor, suffering severe injuries.

Following this, fellow workers who witnessed the accident immediately rescued them and rushed them to the Chromepet Government Hospital.

The doctors who examined them confirmed that Kanagaraj had already died by the time he was brought to the hospital.

Suru, who had sustained critical injuries, was admitted to the emergency unit for intensive treatment.

However, despite all efforts, Suru succumbed to his injuries early this morning.

The Selaiyur police have registered a case regarding the incident and are conducting an investigation into the cause of the accident.