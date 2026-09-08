Two-wheelers parked on footpath near Arumbakkam bus stop rankle pedestrians

The issue has reportedly worsened with food delivery agents, whose online shopping office functions from Isana Tower near the bus stop, park their motorcycles along the roadside.

The parking facility at the tower is said to be inadequate to accommodate the vehicles of all employees.

A resident, Vikram, said, “Two-wheelers are being parked in rows around the bus stop, leaving little space for us to use the footpath. We’re forced to walk on the road, which is risky, particularly when traffic is heavy.”

The encroachment has also affected bus operations too. The space available for buses to pick-up or drop-off passengers has reduced, with buses sometimes having to stop without sufficient space along the roadside.