Two-wheelers parked on footpath near Arumbakkam bus stop rankle pedestrians

CHENNAI: Pedestrians are lamenting the lack of space on the footpath near the Megamart bus stop in Arumbakkam, as it’s occupied by two-wheelers that are parked there, forcing people to walk along the road.
The issue has reportedly worsened with food delivery agents, whose online shopping office functions from Isana Tower near the bus stop, park their motorcycles along the roadside. The parking facility at the tower is said to be inadequate to accommodate the vehicles of all employees.
A resident, Vikram, said, “Two-wheelers are being parked in rows around the bus stop, leaving little space for us to use the footpath. We’re forced to walk on the road, which is risky, particularly when traffic is heavy.”
The encroachment has also affected bus operations too. The space available for buses to pick-up or drop-off passengers has reduced, with buses sometimes having to stop without sufficient space along the roadside. This has caused inconvenience to passengers boarding and alighting from buses.
The manager of Isana Tower said that the two-wheelers parked outside the building belonged to Zepto. “The company had initially sought parking space for 80 two-wheelers, but it increased to around 130, resulting in a shortage of parking space,” he stated.
Separate parking spaces were allotted to other offices functioning in the building. “As the parking issue involving Zepto continued, the company has been advised to shift its office to another location. Zepto has informed the building management that it plans to move to another location within three months,” he added.
Traffic police officials told DT Next that two-wheelers parked illegally in the area had earlier been removed and fines imposed on those responsible. “Appropriate action will be taken against those continuing to park their vehicles illegally in the area,” an official said.