Two-wheelers banned from entering into Chennai airport; irks commuters

CHENNAI: Two-wheelers have been banned from entering the Chennai Airport premises, causing inconvenience to employees, contract workers, and those arriving to drop off or receive passengers.

Without any official announcement, parking management staff reportedly stopped allowing two-wheelers inside, stated a report from Daily Thanthi.

Reports also stated that staff members directed the public to park their two-wheelers at the Airport Metro station's parking area and walk to the airport.

Chennai airport authorities confirmed that the ban on two-wheelers entering the airport premises, initiated in 2022 with the opening of the multi-level car parking, is being enforced due to safety concerns.

While not fully implemented, the restrictions have been applied intermittently, as two-wheeler users have led to traffic jams and accidents within the airport.

Higher authorities have mandated the enforcement of this ban, but it will likely be rolled out gradually rather than all at once.

Currently, the authorities are considering a trial phase for the full implementation of the ban.