Two-wheeler theft: Suspect with criminal past arrested in Chennai

CHENNAI: Police have arrested a 23-year-old man with a history of serious crimes for stealing a two-wheeler parked outside a tea shop in Maduravoyal, and have recovered the vehicle.
The complainant, Sulaiman Fashil (36), a cinema industry professional from Muniyappa Nagar, Nerkundram, Chennai, reported that his nephew Arif had parked his scooter outside a tea shop near the Eri Karai signal in Maduravoyal around midnight on April 2. When Arif returned a short while later, the vehicle was missing.
Based on Fashil’s complaint, the Maduravoyal police registered a case and launched an investigation. A team led by the Crime Branch Inspector examined the scene and identified the accused as Harisudhan (23), a resident of Pari Street, Alappakkam, Chennai.
Harisudhan was arrested on Thursday and the stolen scooter was recovered from his possession.
Further investigation revealed that Harisudhan has a criminal record, with around nine cases pending against him at various police stations including Vellavedu, Thiruverkadu, Padiravettu, and Sriperumbudur. These include one murder case, one attempted murder case, and multiple theft cases.
Following interrogation, the accused was produced before a court on Thursday and remanded to judicial custody as per court orders.