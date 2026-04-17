Two-wheeler theft: Suspect with criminal past arrested in Chennai

The complainant, Sulaiman Fashil (36), a cinema industry professional from Muniyappa Nagar, Nerkundram, Chennai, reported that his nephew Arif had parked his scooter outside a tea shop near the Eri Karai signal in Maduravoyal around midnight on April 2. When Arif returned a short while later, the vehicle was missing.

Based on Fashil’s complaint, the Maduravoyal police registered a case and launched an investigation. A team led by the Crime Branch Inspector examined the scene and identified the accused as Harisudhan (23), a resident of Pari Street, Alappakkam, Chennai.