Two-wheeler collision claims life of 19-year-old student in Koyambedu

The deceased has been identified as Pushparaj, a second-year hotel management student at Annamalai Institute in Arumbakkam. He was riding a bike (TN 10 CD 1062) without a helmet and with two pillion riders, traveling toward Aminjikarai, when the incident occurred.

According to the Koyambedu Traffic Investigation Police, the accident took place around 11 pm Thursday (June 11). Another two wheeler (TN 13 AM 2427), also traveling in the same direction, hit Pushparaj's vehicle from behind. The accused rider, Muthu Manikandan (27), a manager at a private firm in Padi and a part-time Rapido driver, was wearing a helmet and sustained minor abrasions on his left hand. His pillion passenger, an unidentified Rapido customer, was unharmed.