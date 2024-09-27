Two trains to skip stoppage at Godavari station for a day

CHENNAI: South Central Railway has notified the elimination of stoppage at Godavari station for a day for the following trains due to non-interlocking work between Kovvur-Godavari-RajahmundryKadiyam sections in Vijayawada Division.

Train no 17643 Chengalpattu-Kakinada Port Circar Express and train no 13352 Alappuzha-Dhanbad Express commencing journey on September 29 would not have stoppage at Godavari station temporarily, a release issued by Southern Railway said.