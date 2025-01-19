Two teens held for break-in at Velachery apartment

CHENNAI: The city police have arrested two 19-year-olds for a break-in at an apartment ten days ago in Velachery.

Kalyani, the occupant of the apartment on 6th Main Road, Vijayanagar, in Velachery, was not staying in her house when the incident happened.

Kalyani had left for Coimbatore to visit her son, according to the police. On January 8, the duo broke into the apartment. However, they could not find any valuables and left the scene, the police said.

The apartment security who found the door broken open alerted Kalyani, who in turn informed her relative. The relative filed a complaint at the Velachery Police Station.

Based on investigations, the police arrested two 19-year-olds, R Surya (19), of Madipakkam, and S Saran (19), of Kovilambakkam.

According to the police, Surya had been named as an accused in a murder case in Mambalam Police limits in 2023. Surya and Saran were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.