Two techies die in gory accident in Chennai, one has head cut off

CHENNAI: Two software engineers were killed in a road accident near Pallikaranai early on Sunday morning while returning to their friend’s room after buying liquor for a farewell party for their colleague.

Such was the impact of the accident that the head of one of the victims was severed from the body. The other, too, died on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Vishnu (24) of Kerala and Gokul (24) of Pallavaram. Both were working at a software firm in Perungudi.

Vishnu stayed at a rented house in West Mambalam while Gokul is a resident of Sankar Nagar near Pallavaram, police said.

On Saturday night, the two of them visited their colleague, Ajesh (25), at his room in Rajalakshmi Nagar, Pallikaranai, for his farewell.

Police investigations revealed that about eight of them gathered for the farewell party which began on Saturday night. As the party went on, the guests required more liquor after which Vishnu and Gokul offered to go buy them at a bar on Pallavaram - Thoraipakkam Radial Road.

Vishnu and Gokul were returning to Ajesh’s room in Rajalakshmi Nagar when they lost control of the rashly driven two-wheeler and rammed onto the median.

In the impact, Gokul was thrown to a height and hit an electric pole by the roadside and his head got severed off his body. Vishnu, too, died on the spot.

Passersby who saw the gory incident alerted the authorities after which the Pallikaranai Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) personnel reached the scene and moved their bodies to the Chromepet government hospital for postmortem examination.

Further investigations are under way. It is unclear if the deceased were drunk while driving.