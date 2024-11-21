Begin typing your search...
Two tailors die as college bus rams bike on OMR
CHENNAI: Two men were killed in an accident after a private college bus collided with their bike on OMR on Thursday.
The police identified the deceased as Murugan (55), and Nagaraj (48). Both were tailors, police said. A bus that belongs to a private college in Padur was speeding on the Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) on Thursday evening.
Police said the college bus was nearing Kumaran Nagar junction in OMR when a two-wheeler was approaching in the opposite direction. The bus driver could not apply a sudden break and the bike collided head-on with the bus. Both Murugan and Nagaraj of Sholinganallur died on the spot.
