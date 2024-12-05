Two roommates held for snatching woman’s gold chain in Mylapore

CHENNAI: The city police arrested two men – who are roommates – who allegedly snatched a gold chain from an elderly woman in Mylapore four days ago.

The arrested persons have been identified as Mohammad Sheik Sikkander (24) and Parvesh Musharraf (23), both living at west Saidapet.

While Sikkander is a native of Madurai district, Musharraf hails from Dindigul district. Both accused are working at a private firm in Chennai. On November 30, the duo robbed a gold chain from 64-year-old M Shakuntala, a resident of VSV Koil street in Mylapore.

The elderly woman was walking towards a pharmacy in her neighbourhood when the two approached her under the pretext of asking for directions. They then took her by surprise and snatched her chain and fled the scene.

Based on her complaint, the Mylapore police registered a case and launched a search for the suspects. After going through CCTV footage, police arrested the duo on Tuesday and recovered the 19-gram gold chain and the bike used in the crime from the accused.

Further investigations are under way to find if the duo were involved in any other incidents. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.