Two private schools in Chennai receive bomb threat emails

CHENNAI: Two private schools in Chennai received bomb threats through email on Monday, said a Daily Thanthi report.

The news of the bomb threats triggered panic, forcing parents of students to take them home.

The schools in question are NSN Matriculation Higher Secondary School and Rosary Matriculation Higher Secondary School, the report said.

After the students were evacuated from the schools, bomb disposal experts conducted thorough searches of the premises.

Meanwhile, the city police are investigating the twin bomb threats.

In recent days, hundreds of flights across the country have received a barrage of hoax bomb threats, keeping authorities on their toes. The Chennai airport too has gotten several bomb threats in the past few months.