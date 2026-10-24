Two new lifts open at Tambaram station

The lifts are connected to the new 8-metre wide foot-overbridge (FOB) and are intended to make platform access easier for persons with disabilities, senior citizens and passengers carrying heavy luggage, among others, the Chennai Division of Southern Railway said in a press release.

The remaining works including 10 new escalators connecting to the new FOB are being expedited, with targeted completion by December 2026. As the new FOB is yet to become fully operational, the railway has made interim arrangements such as keeping wheelchairs at various places within the station for passengers with disabilities and senior citizens travelling to other platforms.