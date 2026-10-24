Two new lifts open at Tambaram station

CHENNAI: Two new lifts connecting platforms 1 and 2, and platforms 3 and 4, at Tambaram railway station were opened for passenger use on Friday, as the Southern Railway carried out passenger convenience measures with overall station upgradation under Amrit Bharat scheme yet to commence.
The lifts are connected to the new 8-metre wide foot-overbridge (FOB) and are intended to make platform access easier for persons with disabilities, senior citizens and passengers carrying heavy luggage, among others, the Chennai Division of Southern Railway said in a press release.
The remaining works including 10 new escalators connecting to the new FOB are being expedited, with targeted completion by December 2026. As the new FOB is yet to become fully operational, the railway has made interim arrangements such as keeping wheelchairs at various places within the station for passengers with disabilities and senior citizens travelling to other platforms.
The lift and escalator works are part of the station’s ongoing infrastructure improvements amid rising passenger traffic. Passengers had previously raised concerns over incomplete circulating areas and inadequate street-side access to the new FOB, arguing that the supporting infrastructure is necessary for passengers to make full use of the facilities.