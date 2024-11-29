Two more from Bengaluru held in Chennai for meth possession case

CHENNAI: Puzhal police arrested two men from Bengaluru based on a tip-off in connection with the case of methamphetamine possession. A total of 8 persons were already arrested in the case.

The arrested were identified as Shoaib Mohammad (27), and Mohammad Shakib (22), both hailing from Bengaluru. They were allegedly supplying the drug to peddlers in Chennai.

The police recovered 3.10 grams of the drugs and two mobile phones. Previously, the police arrested two men on November 19 in Puthagaram near Korattur for selling methamphetamine.

Based on their confession, the police apprehended four more individuals the next day and an additional two suspects on November 24.

The police are still searching to nab others allegedly involved in the drug case.