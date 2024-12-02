Two more die of electrocution in Ambattur and Kancheepuram

CHENNAI: As Chennai city witnessed four electrocution deaths on Saturday, two more persons died of electrocution in Ambattur and Kancheepuram since Saturday night.

In Ambattur, a 27-year-old man, Vignesh of Kallikuppam got electrocuted late Saturday night when he allegedly stepped onto a snapped electric cable on the road. Police said that Vignesh worked in a home appliance store and he got electrocuted when he was returning home after running an errand.

A passerby who saw Vignesh lying unconscious on the road moved him to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. Police suspect Vignesh to have stepped onto a livewire which got snapped due to heavy winds on Saturday.

In another incident in neighbouring Kancheepuram town, a worker employed with a cable TV network got electrocuted while repairing cables without any safety equipment on Sunday morning. The deceased was identified as Murugan.

Police said that there were several complaints from cable TV users from Thiyagi Viswanathan Nagar since Saturday. On Sunday morning, around 7.30 am, when Murugan went to attend to the complaint, he came in contact with an overhead electric line and was thrown to the ground. He was declared dead at the hospital.

In Chennai city, four persons including two guest workers died in separate incidents of electrocution on Saturday. In Broadway, a guest worker, Chandan was electrocuted when he came in contact with a battery near an ATM kiosk while another guest worker, Phulaveshwar (20), was electrocuted at the construction site where he was working. In Velachery, Sakthivel (45), a conservancy worker was electrocuted after a snapped wire fell on him while Jagannathan, a contract labourer engaged to operate a motor pump near Ganesapuram subway was electrocuted.