Two months after milling, Raju Street in Ayanavaram still awaits relaying

CHENNAI: Despite road-milling work being completed two months ago, a new road has yet to be laid on Raju Street connecting Ayanavaram and New Avadi Road, causing inconvenience and safety concerns for motorists, particularly two-wheeler riders, who use the road daily.
Road milling work was undertaken around two months ago on a stretch of about 200 metres near the Metro Water Training Office enroute from New Avadi Road towards Ayanavaram, and on another stretch of about 230 metres on the opposite side.
However, no resurfacing work has been carried out since then, leaving the road in a rough and uneven condition. Residents and commuters face difficulties while travelling on this road every day. The uneven surface of the road makes it challenging to drive vehicles safely.
Moreover, during rain weather, water stagnates on the rough and damaged stretch, causing inconvenience to motorists and increasing the risk of accidents. Mani, a resident, said, “Milling work was completed 2 months ago and yet, no new road has been re-laid yet. Daily commuters and two-wheeler riders continue to suffer. At night, when traffic is heavier, some riders lose control on the uneven surface, leading to collisions with nearby vehicles.”
A senior Corporation official said that the work was suspended due to a shortage of bitumen caused by the increase in its price. “The road cleaning work started on Monday. The work of laying a new bitumen road on the milled stretch will be completed within the next 1-2 days.”