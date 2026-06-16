Two months after milling, Raju Street in Ayanavaram still awaits relaying

Road milling work was undertaken around two months ago on a stretch of about 200 metres near the Metro Water Training Office enroute from New Avadi Road towards Ayanavaram, and on another stretch of about 230 metres on the opposite side.

However, no resurfacing work has been carried out since then, leaving the road in a rough and uneven condition. Residents and commuters face difficulties while travelling on this road every day. The uneven surface of the road makes it challenging to drive vehicles safely.