Two missing Vellore schoolgirls traced to Chennai

CHENNAI: Two 16-year-old schoolgirls who had gone missing from Vellore district on Friday were found on New Avadi Road in Kilpauk on Saturday morning.
Police said the girls, both Class 11 students of a government girls higher secondary school in Pernampattu, had left home on October 30 saying they were going to school but never reached the campus.
After the school alerted their families about their absence, an inquiry revealed that they had gone to Gudiyatham to meet a friend. Their parents reportedly contacted them over phone and pulled them up.
Instead of returning home, the girls boarded a train from Gudiyatham to Bengaluru and then travelled to Chennai, reaching Central station around 4.30 am on Saturday. From there, they took a bus and alighted on New Avadi Road.
Around 8.30 am, Head Constable Vasanthakumar noticed the two and after a preliminary enquiry, handed them over to the local police station.