Two men smuggling ganja meet with accident, arrested

    ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|29 Aug 2024 8:16 AM GMT
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: Two people who were smuggling ganja in Ramnagar area near Palamedu in Madurai, met with an accident on Thursday.

    According to a Daily Thanthi report, the two persons smuggling ganja where they collided with another two-wheeler

    The smugglers were identified as Ganesan (24) & Gopinath (50) of Kadavur, who were travelling from Kadavur to Vadipatti via Palamedu with ganja.

    On being reported about the accident, Palamedu police rushed to the spot rescued the two injured and during interrogation it was revealed that they were smuggling ganja.

    Police seized the ganja from the duo and sent the both to Madurai Government Hospital for further treatment.

    DTNEXT Bureau

