Two men rob manager of Chennai massage parlour at knifepoint, arrested

CHENNAI: Two men were arrested for allegedly robbing the manager of a massage parlour in KK Nagar on Thursday.

The police arrested the two men — Palanisamy and Jayaseelan — after tracking them using CCTV camera footage.

The cops are on the lookout for two other suspects who are missing.

The men entered the parlour in KK Nagar as customers and threatened the manager, Satish of Virugambakkam, at knifepoint. They then fled with five sovereigns of gold jewellery and five mobile phones, including an iPhone 15 Pro.