Two men held with ganja, meth in Chennai

CHENNAI: The police arrested two men near Vanagaram on Saturday for sourcing drugs from Thailand to peddle them in the city.
Police seized 18 grams of meth, over 1 kg of ganja, Rs 1.2 lakh cash and two cars.
The Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit (ANIU) team, along with the Vanagaram police, found two cars parked suspiciously near Adayalampattu.
When questioned, the occupants gave evasive replies; the police found the contraband and detained them.
The arrested were Dinesh alias Bablu (34) of Vyasarpadi, who runs a scrap shop and McCallan Trevor (43) of Korattur, who runs a two-wheeler service centre.
They ordered the contraband through a courier from Thailand. Further probe is under way to find their network.