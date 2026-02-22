Chennai

Two men held with ganja, meth in Chennai

Representative image for drug arrest
CHENNAI: The police arrested two men near Vanagaram on Saturday for sourcing drugs from Thailand to peddle them in the city.

Police seized 18 grams of meth, over 1 kg of ganja, Rs 1.2 lakh cash and two cars.

The Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit (ANIU) team, along with the Vanagaram police, found two cars parked suspiciously near Adayalampattu.

When questioned, the occupants gave evasive replies; the police found the contraband and detained them.

The arrested were Dinesh alias Bablu (34) of Vyasarpadi, who runs a scrap shop and McCallan Trevor (43) of Korattur, who runs a two-wheeler service centre.

They ordered the contraband through a courier from Thailand. Further probe is under way to find their network.

