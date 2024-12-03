Two men found dead in separate incidents in Chennai

CHENNAI: A man was found dead inside the railway subway connecting Vyasarpadi Jeeva railway station on Monday. Meanwhile, an unidentified body was found in Gopalapuram.

The police identified the deceased as Murugan (50), of Mettupalayam near Perambur. The police said that Murugan worked as a cobbler in the neighbourhood.

According to the police, the onlookers spotted the man’s body inside the railway subway. The onlookers informed the police personnel and a team of government railway police recovered the deceased’s body and sent it to the Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The police suspect Murugan to have suffered a fall in the subway and drowned in the rainwater. Murugan is survived by his wife and two children, the police said. Further investigations are on.

In another incident, an unidentified body was found in the Gopalapuram area within Pattabiram police station limits. The cause of his death is not immediately known, said the police.