Two men arrested with 40gm meth in Broadway

CHENNAI: The Muthialpet police have arrested two men with 40 grams of methamphetamine at Broadway on Tuesday evening. The police also recovered two mobile phones and a bike from them.

The two men, S Mohammed Mastan (29) of Ramanathapuram district and U Saddam Sheriff (30) of Kdoungaiyur, were nabbed by a team of Anti Narcotic Intelligence Unit (ANIU) of the North Zone. Based on the information provided by the duo, the police detained another man on Wednesday.

According to police, as the ANIU team was monitoring the locality, they saw the two men acting suspiciously.

When conducted a search on them the drug was found. Police said Mastan already has three cases pending against him.