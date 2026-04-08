Two men arrested for the murder of a hotel worker in Peravallur

CHENNAI: The police arrested two men for stabbing a 57-year-old hotel staff member to death with a screwdriver after a drunken brawl in Peravallur on Monday.
The deceased, Ramesh (57) of GKM Colony, was employed at a restaurant in Guindy. The investigations revealed that he is married and has two children, but has been living alone for several years after being separated from his wife.
On Monday morning, Ramesh's mother, Banumathi, found him lying in a pool of blood with stab injuries to the neck and abdomen. Peravallur police rushed to the spot, recovered the body and sent it for an autopsy.
Probe found that Ramesh consumed alcohol with his friend Pandi alias Pottal Pandi (38) from Kodungaiyur, at a Tasmac outlet in Perambur. They later went to the house of Devendrakumar alias Deva (42), an auto-rickshaw driver from Agaram, where they continued drinking.
Police said that Ramesh left the gathering and returned home. Later, when Pandi confronted Ramesh about leaving the drinking session, the latter abused him. After which, Pandi, along with Devendrakumar, visited Ramesh. During the argument, Pandi stabbed Ramesh multiple times with a screwdriver, killing him. The two then fled.
Police traced and arrested Pandi in Madurai and brought him to Chennai. Subsequently, police arrested Devendrakumar on Wednesday.
Both accused were remanded in judicial custody. Further investigation is ongoing.