Two men arrested for the murder of a hotel worker in Peravallur

The deceased, Ramesh (57) of GKM Colony, was employed at a restaurant in Guindy. The investigations revealed that he is married and has two children, but has been living alone for several years after being separated from his wife.

On Monday morning, Ramesh's mother, Banumathi, found him lying in a pool of blood with stab injuries to the neck and abdomen. Peravallur police rushed to the spot, recovered the body and sent it for an autopsy.