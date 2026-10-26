Two killed in separate road accidents in Chennai, Tiruvallur

Authorities reached the scene and moved Babu’s body to the GH for an autopsy while Abdul was admitted to the hospital for treatment. Tiruvallur Taluk police registered a case against the car driver and launched an investigation.

In another accident in T Nagar, Chennai, a 26-year-old man died after his bike rammed into a load van that was coming in the opposite direction. The deceased man was E Praveen Kumar of Tiruvallur. He was employed at a private car manufacturing company in Kancheepuram.

Around 2:15 am on Monday, Praveen was riding back home when he lost control of bike and rammed into the load-vehicle. He suffered severe injuries to his head and died on the spot.

The Pondy Bazaar Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) sent the body to the GH in Royapettah. The load vehicle driver Alam (24) of Assam has been detained for inquiry.