Two injured in ceiling collapse at Amma canteen

CHENNAI: Two women sustained injuries after the ceiling of the Amma canteen in Nagalkeni near Pammal collapsed on Wednesday.

The Amma canteen, situated on Anna Road in Nagalkeni, comes under the Tambaram corporation limit.

Opened in 2015, the canteen serves workers from nearby leather factories, offering breakfast, lunch and dinner, and hence is always bustling.

On Wednesday morning, two women staff were preparing breakfast in the canteen when the false ceiling of the canteen collapsed on them. Locals rushed to the spot and moved the women to a private hospital in the locality. Officers from the Tambaram corporation inspected the canteen and announced it will remain closed for three days and will open once the renovation work is completed.

Local residents said a tender of Rs 18 lakh for the canteen’s renovation was passed two months ago by Tambaram corporation, but the work never started. Had the work been done on time, this would not have happened, they said.