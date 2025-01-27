Two held with cocaine in Choolaimedu

CHENNAI: The Anti-Narcotic Intelligence Unit of Chennai Police arrested two persons for possession of cocaine and seized 3.93 grams of the contraband from them.

The ANIU personnel received a tip-off about the movement of drugs in Choolaimedu police limits and conducted a vigil coordinating with local police.

On Saturday night, a police team intercepted a car near Raghavan Street on suspicion. The occupants gave evasive replies on inquiry, and while searching the car, the police found 3.9 grams of cocaine.

The duo - Fayaz Ahmed (31) of Royapettah and S Chandrasekar (35) of Koyambedu - were arrested, and two cars were seized from them.

Both were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody. Police said that Fayaz already had a murder case against him.

In another case, Valasaravakkam Police arrested two more accused in connection with the methamphetamine seizure made last week in which three persons were arrested. E Vignesh (29) was caught with 3 grams of methamphetamine and two ecstasy tablets. His accomplice, Jasvir Johnson (34), was caught with five grams of meth, 20 grams of ganja and four ecstasy tablets.