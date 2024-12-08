Two held with 14 kg ganja at Chennai Central railway station

CHENNAI: City police seized 14 kg of ganja and arrested two persons at Chennai Central Railway Station, according to Thanthi TV.

The accused, identified as Sugil (27) and Ramshed (28), hailing from Kerala, were reportedly transporting ganja from Visakhapatnam.

Further details on their arrest awaited.

The arrest comes amid a growing crackdown of ganja peddling in the city. In a related case a few days ago, Ambattur Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) police arrested two individuals from Kerala, R Suraj (21) and N Shamnad (20), near the Ambattur OT bus stand for allegedly smuggling and selling 25 kg of ganja.

Even on December 4, the city police arrested seven more youths, including actor Mansoor Ali Khan's son, for alleged links with ganja peddlers and seized 4 grams of OG ganja and seven phones from them.