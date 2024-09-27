Two held with 14 kg ganja at Chennai Central railway station

CHENNAI: A team of Government Railway Police (GRP) on Friday apprehended two persons for possession of 14 of ganja at the Chennai Central railway station.

GRP had received a tip off about movement of ganja after which a special team headed by special sub inspector, Guruswamy and three constables kept vigil.

On specific information, the team secured two passengers who alighted off the Pinakini Express and checked their baggage and found them carrying the narcotic substance.

The arrested persons were identified as M Gunasekaran (41) of Theni and K Praveen (23) of Villupuram.

Gunasekaran was carrying 8kg of ganja while Praveen had 6 kg with him, police said.