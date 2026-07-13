Two held in different sexual harassment cases

CHENNAI: The city police have arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly sexually harassing a college student aboard a Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus travelling from Broadway to Manali.
The accused was identified as Lingappan (45). The police said that he was under the influence of alcohol while travelling.
The complainant, a third-year student at a government college in Broadway, boarded an MTC bus on route no. 38-A to travel to Manali. When the bus reached the Vyasarpadi bus stop, the accused boarded the vehicle and sat behind the student.
The police said the man touched the student inappropriately. The student immediately raised an alarm, prompting fellow passengers to intervene and catch the accused.
When the accused tried to flee, passengers caught him and handed him over to the police. The Madhavaram police arrested Lingappan.
In another incident in Nungambakkam, a 25-year-old man was arrested for sexually harassing a woman while she was walking to work on Sunday. The victim, a 25-year-old nurse employed at a private hospital, was walking to work when a man riding a two-wheeler sexually harassed her and fled the spot.
Based on the woman's complaint, the Thousand Lights All Women Police Station (AWPS) registered a case and arrested Dhyaneshwar (25) of Ayanavaram.