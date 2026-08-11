Two held in Chennai for Rs 8 crore ministerial post scam bid

Police identified the arrested as Ruben Raj (27), of Virupatchipuram in Vellore district, and Sakthi Arjun (21), of Tiruvottiyur in Chennai. Two mobile phones and a CPU were seized from them.

According to police, a complaint was lodged by Niswak alleging that a person identified as Venkatesh had created a fake email account in the name of the Tamil Nadu Public Works and Sports Development Minister. The accused allegedly used the account and fabricated electronic documents to circulate false information as part of a criminal conspiracy.

During the investigation, police found that in July 2026, Ruben Raj and Sakthi Arjun allegedly told Dayalan, who was known to Venkatesh, that they had access to the minister and could secure a ministerial post for a Vellore MLA in return for Rs 8 crore.