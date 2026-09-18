Two held for stealing Rs 10,000 currency-note garland from Vinayagar idol in RK Nagar

Police said Vigneshwaran, 33, of Netaji Nagar 3rd Street, Tondiarpet, had obtained permission to install a Vinayagar idol near his house for Vinayagar Chathurthi celebrations. On September 15, he adorned the idol with the currency-note garland and left the spot at night.

When he checked the idol in the early hours of September 16, he found that the garland had been stolen. Based on his complaint, the RK Nagar police registered a case and launched an investigation.