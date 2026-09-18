Two held for stealing Rs 10,000 currency-note garland from Vinayagar idol in RK Nagar

CHENNAI: Two men were arrested and four juveniles were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board in connection with the theft of a garland made of 100 Rs 100 currency notes, worth Rs 10,000, from a Vinayagar idol in RK Nagar.
Police said Vigneshwaran, 33, of Netaji Nagar 3rd Street, Tondiarpet, had obtained permission to install a Vinayagar idol near his house for Vinayagar Chathurthi celebrations. On September 15, he adorned the idol with the currency-note garland and left the spot at night.
When he checked the idol in the early hours of September 16, he found that the garland had been stolen. Based on his complaint, the RK Nagar police registered a case and launched an investigation.
A police team led by the crime inspector examined CCTV footage from the area and identified two suspects. Ruben, 20, of Netaji Nagar 3rd Street, Tondiarpet, and Santhosh, 19, of Patel Nagar, Tondiarpet, were arrested on September 17.
Police also questioned four juveniles aged 16 and 17 in connection with the theft. After spending a portion of the stolen money, the accused had Rs 5,100 remaining, which was recovered by the police.
The two arrested men were produced before a court on September 17 and remanded in judicial custody. The four juveniles were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and further legal action was initiated.