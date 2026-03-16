Two held for stealing copper wire from Chennai Metro Rail site

On March 13, a security guard at Kathipara saw two suspects remove 300 metres of copper wire from the worksite, after which he alerted the site supervisor, Thirumalaikumar, who filed a complaint at St Thomas Mount police station.



Based on investigations, the police detained Kotteeswaran (23) of Butt Road and Harish (23) of Alandur. The police recovered the wire, about 20 kg of iron scrap and Rs 15,000 in cash.