Two held for stealing AC outdoor units in Maduravoyal

Two stolen AC outdoor units were recovered and an autorickshaw allegedly used in the crime was seized.

The case came to light after Koyilraj Jaisingh (62), a resident of First Main Road in Maduravoyal, lodged a complaint with the Maduravoyal police station.

He had reportedly travelled to Coimbatore on August 25 to visit his daughter and returned home on the night of September 6.

When he attempted to switch on his air-conditioner the following morning, he found that it was not functioning.