Two held for stealing AC outdoor units in Maduravoyal

CHENNAI: The city police have arrested two men for allegedly stealing outdoor units of air-conditioning systems from houses in Maduravoyal.
Two stolen AC outdoor units were recovered and an autorickshaw allegedly used in the crime was seized.
The case came to light after Koyilraj Jaisingh (62), a resident of First Main Road in Maduravoyal, lodged a complaint with the Maduravoyal police station.
He had reportedly travelled to Coimbatore on August 25 to visit his daughter and returned home on the night of September 6.
When he attempted to switch on his air-conditioner the following morning, he found that it was not functioning.
On checking outside his house, he discovered that the AC's outdoor unit had been stolen.
Following a complaint, police registered a case and launched an investigation. A special team led by the Crime
Branch Inspector of the Maduravoyal police station investigated the case and arrested Mukesh (28) of T.P. Chatram, Shenoy Nagar, and Venkatesh (28) of Pudupet, on September 10.
Police said the two allegedly travelled in an autorickshaw, identified houses after conducting reconnaissance and stole AC outdoor units installed outside the premises.
Besides the complainant's house, they allegedly targeted another house in the Maduravoyal area.
Two AC outdoor units were recovered from the accused, while the autorickshaw allegedly used to commit the thefts was seized.
The two men were produced before a court on September 10 and remanded in judicial custody.