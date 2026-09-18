Two from Rajasthan held with 1.8 kg opium in Vyasarpadi

CHENNAI: Two men from Rajasthan were arrested for allegedly possessing and selling opium in Vyasarpadi here on Thursday (September 17) night.
Police seized 300 grams of opium in powder form and 1.5 kg in liquid form from them.
Police received a tip-off that two persons were selling opium on SM Nagar Main Road in Vyasarpadi.
Based on the information, a police team intensified patrolling in the area and intercepted two men moving suspiciously.
During questioning, the duo allegedly gave contradictory replies. Police searched them and found opium in liquid form in their possession.
Police subsequently searched the house where the two were staying in Kosapettai. They recovered opium in both powder and liquid forms from the premises.
In total, 300 grams of powdered opium and 1.5 kg of liquid opium were seized.
The arrested persons were identified as M Subash Gora (23) and S Vikas (22), both from Jodhpur in Rajasthan. Police said the duo was working at a catering company in Madhavaram.
A case has been registered and further investigation is under way to ascertain how the duo obtained the opium and whom they intended to sell it to.