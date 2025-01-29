Two fishermen drown off Marina coast, bodies washed ashore

CHENNAI: Two fishermen who had set sail on their catamaran are believed to have drowned in the sea, possibly after a huge tide hit their vessel near Nadukuppam, off the Marina coast, on Tuesday. Their bodies were washed ashore in the morning.

The victims were identified as Pasupathy (61) and Raji (35), were residents of Triplicane.

According to police, the duo had ventured into the sea around 4 am. When they failed to return, their families alerted the authorities.

A search operation was launched, and around 9 am, the bodies of the two fishermen were found floating in the sea.

The police have registered a case and are investigating the cause of death.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.