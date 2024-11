Two express trains rescheduled on November 19; check details here

CHENNAI: Two express trains are rescheduled due to operational reasons on Tuesday (November 19), said a Southern Railway statement.

Train no 12967 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Jaipur Superfast Express scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 5.40 pm on Tuesday is rescheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 10.30 pm (Late by 4 hours 50 mins).

Train no 22503 Kanniyakumari – Dibrugarh Vivek Express scheduled to leave Kanniyakumari at 5.25 pm on Tuesday is rescheduled to leave Kanniyakumari at 6.30 pm (Late by 1 hour 05 mins).