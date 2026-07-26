Two engineering students drown off Ennore coast

The deceased were identified as Keerthika (19) and Akash (20). Keerthika is a third-year student while Akash is a second-year student of a private engineering college.

According to the police, the two were among five friends from an engineering college in Soorapattu, Tiruvallur, who had visited the beach to swim. The group also included Pavithra (18), a second-year B Tech IT student; Shivani (19), a third-year B Tech IT student; and their friend Tharun (21), a BSc graduate.