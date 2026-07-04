Two drug peddlers engage minors to distribute drugs, held in Chennai

The accused have also recruited juveniles to distribute ganja and narcotic tablets. The minors were paid Rs 1,000 a day and also given a couple of painkiller tablets as a commission for selling the contraband.

Police also found that the accused procured ganja in bulk from suppliers in Chennai, repackaged it into small sachets and sold it in the locality through the network of minors.

The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.