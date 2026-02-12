Two-decade-long battle ends: Sexually harassed, suspended for complaining, woman gets relief from Madras HC

Aggrieved by the continuous humiliation and harassment, the woman filed complaints with the National Commission for Women (NCW), the State Commission for Women, the Human Rights Commission, the police, and the Chief Minister's Cell.

The then national commission, in which Nirmala Sitharaman (presently Union Finance Minister) was a member, concluded that the woman was subjected to sexual harassment by Nagakesari and recommended disciplinary proceedings against him, including suspension from service.