Two-day Russian education fair in Chennai, students can get spot admissions for MBBS, engg, AI

CHENNAI: The second edition of the All India Russian Education Fair 2026-27 will be held at the Russian Cultural Centre, Chennai, on July 25 and 26, offering students from here an opportunity to secure spot admissions for MBBS and other higher education programmes, said a press note from Russian House.
Representatives from the Russian government, and leading State and Federal universities will interact directly with students and parents, providing details on admissions, eligibility, scholarships and academic programmes.
Russia remains one of the preferred destinations for Indian students pursuing medical education. Around 8,000 MBBS seats are available for Indian students this year, compared to 5,000 last year, claimed the release.
The subsidies offered by the government there makes medical education much more affordable in Russia, as the annual tuition fee for MBBS starts from around Rs 2.25 lakh.
Students who have secured the required marks in NEET are eligible to apply. Tamil-medium students can also seek admission, and no additional entrance examinations, such as IELTS or CET, are required to obtain admissions, it added.
Apart from MBBS, the universities will also offer undergraduate and postgraduate courses in engineering, science, biotechnology, artificial intelligence, and data science.
The fair will later be held in Madurai, Tiruchy, Salem, and Coimbatore. Entry is free, and students are advised to bring their academic and NEET documents for spot admissions.