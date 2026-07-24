Two-day Russian education fair in Chennai, students can get spot admissions for MBBS, engg, AI

Representatives from the Russian government, and leading State and Federal universities will interact directly with students and parents, providing details on admissions, eligibility, scholarships and academic programmes.



Russia remains one of the preferred destinations for Indian students pursuing medical education. Around 8,000 MBBS seats are available for Indian students this year, compared to 5,000 last year, claimed the release.

The subsidies offered by the government there makes medical education much more affordable in Russia, as the annual tuition fee for MBBS starts from around Rs 2.25 lakh.

Students who have secured the required marks in NEET are eligible to apply. Tamil-medium students can also seek admission, and no additional entrance examinations, such as IELTS or CET, are required to obtain admissions, it added.