Enforcement teams will target hoardings and advertisements on roads and in public spaces that lack valid licenses, exceed permitted dimensions, or violate existing regulations.

Officers-in-charge will be appointed to oversee operations at the Ward, Zonal, and Regional levels. The civic body reminded advertisers, agencies, and stakeholders that hoardings may only be erected after obtaining formal approval and following established rules.

Advertisements backed merely by a pending application without an issued license will be treated as unauthorised and dismantled. Advertisers and agencies are advised to check license validity, ensure full compliance, and voluntarily remove non-compliant boards to avoid legal action.