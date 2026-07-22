Two Chennai flyers arrested with 4.5 kg hydroponic ganja smuggled from Thailand

CHENNAI: Customs officials seized 4.5 kg of hydroponic ganja worth Rs 4.5 crore from two passengers who arrived from Bangkok on Tuesday.
Based on specific intelligence about narcotics being smuggled into Chennai from Thailand, air customs officials intensified surveillance at the international terminal. On suspicion, the officers intercepted two passengers, both from Tamil Nadu, who arrived from Bangkok after travelling to Thailand as tourists. Officials grew suspicious of their behaviour during routine checks and questioned them. As their responses were found to be inconsistent, they were taken to the Customs office for a detailed examination.
During the inspection, officers found several packets of processed food inside the suitcases. On opening the packets, they discovered hydroponic ganja concealed within. In total, 4.5 kg of the contraband was recovered from the two suitcases. Customs officials seized the narcotics and arrested both passengers.
Preliminary investigations suggest that the accused were acting as drug couriers for an international narcotics syndicate. Officials are now investigating who arranged their trip to Thailand and the intended recipient of the contraband in Chennai.