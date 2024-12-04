Two Chennai-bound flights diverted to Bengaluru

CHENNAI: Two flights, from Malaysia and Dubai, that were supposed to land in Chennai were diverted to Bengaluru for administrative reasons.

An Emirates flight carrying 264 passengers from Dubai on Wednesday morning was diverted to Bengaluru. Following that the flight which was supposed to depart to Dubai from Chennai was delayed for more than three hours. The flight usually takes off at 9.50 am but on Wednesday, it departed at 1.20 pm.

An Air Asia flight from Kuala Lumpur, which was supposed to land in Chennai in the morning, was also diverted to Bengaluru. After reaching Bengaluru, the pilot took the mandatory break after his duty time. The 152 passengers of the flight were accommodated at the airport’s waiting hall. The flight returned from Bengaluru at 11 pm on Wednesday. The flight which was supposed to depart to Kuala Lumpur was delayed for more than 16 hours as it took off at 12.15 am on Thursday.