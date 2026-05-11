Two brothers killed after speeding car hits them while talking on phone in Chengalpattu

The deceased have been identified as Prithiviraj (30) and Kaviyarasan (26), residents of Thozhuppedu near Madurantakam in Chengalpattu district. The siblings were working as construction and electrical laborers in Chennai. Every Sunday, they would ride their two-wheeler from Chennai to their hometown in Madurantakam and return the same day.

According to police, on Saturday the brothers had traveled to their hometown as usual and were returning to Chennai on their motorcycle Sunday evening. When they reached near the Paranur flyover, they stopped their vehicle by the roadside and were standing there talking on a mobile phone.