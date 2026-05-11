Two brothers killed after speeding car hits them while talking on phone in Chengalpattu

CHENNAI: Two brothers standing on the road side and talking on phone were fatally knocked down by a speeding car on the Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway near Chengalpattu on Sunday evening.
The deceased have been identified as Prithiviraj (30) and Kaviyarasan (26), residents of Thozhuppedu near Madurantakam in Chengalpattu district. The siblings were working as construction and electrical laborers in Chennai. Every Sunday, they would ride their two-wheeler from Chennai to their hometown in Madurantakam and return the same day.
According to police, on Saturday the brothers had traveled to their hometown as usual and were returning to Chennai on their motorcycle Sunday evening. When they reached near the Paranur flyover, they stopped their vehicle by the roadside and were standing there talking on a mobile phone.
At that moment, a high-speed car approaching from behind lost control and rammed into them, throwing them off the road. Both brothers suffered severe injuries and died on the spot.
The Chengalpattu Taluk police rushed to the scene, recovered the bodies, and sent them to Chengalpattu Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.
Police have seized the car involved in the accident and are interrogating the driver, identified as Anand Meenattoor (38), a native of Kerala.