CHENNAI: Police in Virugambakkam have arrested two brothers for allegedly stalking a 19-year-old engineering student, physically assaulting her, and threatening her family after she rejected his advances.
The victim, a resident of Virugambakkam, is pursuing an engineering degree at a private college. In her complaint to the Virugambakkam police station, she stated that Syed Ashmath, who studied with her during her school days, had been following her and pressuring her to love him for several years.
About a week ago, when she was standing outside her house, Syed Ashmath allegedly assaulted her with his hands. Furthermore, on the morning of May 1, 2026, he reportedly arrived at her home along with his mother, father, and brother, where they used abusive language against the woman’s mother and younger sister and issued death threats.
Based on her complaint, police registered a case and launched an investigation. A team led by the end Virugambakkam police inspector arrested two accused: Syed Ashmath, 21, and his elder brother Mohamed Amsath, 23, both residents of Nerkundram, Chennai. One mobile phone linked to the crime was seized from them.
The two were produced before a court on May 1, 2026, and remanded to judicial custody. Police teams are continuing their search for other absconding accused persons involved in the case.