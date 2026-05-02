Brothers arrested for stalking, assaulting college girl, her family in Virugambakkam

CHENNAI: Police in Virugambakkam have arrested two brothers for allegedly stalking a 19-year-old engineering student, physically assaulting her, and threatening her family after she rejected his advances.

The victim, a resident of Virugambakkam, is pursuing an engineering degree at a private college. In her complaint to the Virugambakkam police station, she stated that Syed Ashmath, who studied with her during her school days, had been following her and pressuring her to love him for several years.