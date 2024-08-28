Two bikes gutted in fire caused by dangling electric wire near Poonamallee

CHENNAI: Two bikes parked under an electric pole in Nazarathpettai near Poonamallee here, caught fire after an electric wire accidentally slipped down from the pole, causing sparks, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when Sudhakar and Thirunavukkarasu had parked their vehicles near the electric pole at Thiagi Chockalingam Street in Nazarathpettai, as was their habit. But as a wire suddenly fell from the electric pole onto the bikes, sparks occurred causing a fire.

Despite immediate efforts by the locals to extinguish the fire, both motorcycles got completely gutted.

Nazarathpettai police have registered a case and are investigating.