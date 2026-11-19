The two accused were produced before the Alandur court on Wednesday night (November 18) and remanded to judicial custody.

The seizure was made following specific intelligence about the movement of a narcotics consignment. DRI officials intercepted a vehicle near Madhavaram and seized the heroin.

The agency is investigating the source of the contraband, its intended destination and the possible involvement of others in the trafficking network.

Further details about the arrested persons and the circumstances surrounding the transportation of the narcotics are awaited.